Taylor Swift fined thousands for trash outside NYC home

Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(NewsNation) — There appears to be “Bad Blood” between singer Taylor Swift and the New York City Sanitation Department, who has ticketed the pop star 32 times for trash outside her Tribeca home.

Swift owns property in two buildings on Franklin Street in an upscale New York neighborhood. She is responsible to pick up trash and litter on the sidewalk in front of the buildings.

Between 2018 and 2023, the trash fines amount to more than $3,000. Lawyers have reduced the fines by about $200, but she’s on the hook for the rest.

While the star can more than afford it, reportedly bringing in $1 billion in sales from her current The Eras Tour, it’s not the first time she’s had issues at one of her homes.

At her Rhode Island beach house, Swift has faced problems with neighbors who claim too many fans drive to see the singer’s home and her security kick people off her section of the beach that was once used by many.

Swift joins a choir of stars who don’t seem to be good neighbors. Rapper Rick Ross has buffalo on his Georgia property and just like the song, they like to roam, right over to his neighbor’s property.

Then there’s Justin Bieber, who in previous years, was known for loud partying in his neighborhood. In 2014, he was ordered to pay restitution for throwing eggs at one of his neighbor’s homes.

Rihanna isn’t likely taking a bow for her days when she was sued by a neighbor in 2009 after the resident claimed the singer drove and parked on his yard.

As for Swift, she will likely pay her New York garbage fines and just “Shake It Off.”