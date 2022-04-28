Taylor Swift is driving up NYU graduation ticket prices

Taylor Swift attends the “All Too Well” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on November 12, 2021 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) —Tickets for New York University’s commencement are being sold for top dollar and it has nothing to do with an influx of parents or students trying to attend.

Music mega-star Taylor Swift will be going on stage at New York University to present not a love story, but rather a graduation story. She’ll be delivering a commencement address there upon receiving an honorary doctorate from the school, and her presence is driving up ticket prices.

NYU students are selling their tickets for the commencement at Yankee Stadium, which is not allowed by school rules, for big money.

Graduate Sean Nesmith is giving his tickets to his family but said Swift fans have tried to reach out to him.

“I still have no idea how these people found me,” Nesmith said. “People are willing to do insane things for celebrities. It is just such an interesting generational thing to comment on but I just don’t think it’s fully worth the consequences.”

One person even offered to bring a megaphone and sign and be Nesmith’s “biggest fan” for a ticket. They were turned away.

Students caught selling their tickets could have their degree or diploma delayed, NYU said.

Students from the classes of 2020 and 2021, who are also having their graduations this year because of COVID-19, are so upset Swift will not be speaking at their graduations they have started circulating a petition.