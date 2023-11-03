Taylor Swift’s ‘re-recording era’ sparks labels to prevent re-releases

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 11: Taylor Swift attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — While Taylor Swift revels in the success of her “re-recording era,” the pop star’s actions have sparked many record labels to adjust contracts with future signees to prohibit them from re-releasing songs.

Among these major labels are Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group, Billboard reported. These groups have rebuilt contracts for new artists, demanding they wait up to 30 years to re-record any releases after they’ve left the record company, the report said.

Some groups have eliminated the option to re-record songs altogether, Billboard reported.

Veteran attorney Josh Karp told Billboard that the first time he saw these new restrictions in the UMG contracts, he immediately tried to get rid of them entirely.

“I was just like, ‘What is this? This is strange. Why would we agree to further restrictions than we’ve agreed to in the past with the same label?’” he said.

Swift’s re-recordings came years after music executive Scooter Braun sold the rights to her music without giving Swift the option to buy her own music. She called the 2020 move “manipulative bullying,” and set herself on a path to reclaim what she had worked on and created her whole life.

However, as Swift continues her re-recording journey with just two albums left — “Taylor Swift” (2006) and “Reputation” (2017) — new or re-signing artists will have to overcome a new hurdle put into place by music giants.