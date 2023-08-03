Taylor Swift ticket prices are falling for her L.A. shows

Taylor Swift’s historic run of six shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is officially sold out, but there are thousands of tickets still available on the resale market. And prices appear to be going down, at least for some sections.

Many “nosebleed” seats in the 500 level for Thursday’s opening night were listed in the upper $300 and $400 range as of Wednesday afternoon on Vivid Seats and StubHub – two of the most popular ticket exchange platforms.

On Tuesday, 500-level tickets were significantly higher – in the mid-to-upper $600s and $700s.

Obviously, tickets get more expensive as you get closer to the stage. Seats in SoFi’s 400, 300, 200 and 100 levels, and on the floor, generally ranged from $500 to nearly $7,000 on Wednesday, before fees.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (John Medina/Getty Images)

Fluctuations in the resale ticket market are common and it is likely that Taylor Swift ticket prices will fall even further based on the abundant supply. Tens of thousands of seats are still available for the six-night run.

Waiting too long, however, has its risks as prices sometimes surge in the hours or even minutes before showtime. For some concerts, tickets will even fall below face value (which is unlikely in this case).

Taylor Swift with Haim and Gracie Adams perform at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9.