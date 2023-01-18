Tense 911 call prior to Lisa Marie Presley’s death released

(NewsNation) — A tense 911 call that preceded Lisa Marie Presley’s death has been released to the public.

The singer’s housekeeper can be heard frantically attempting to direct emergency responders to the home. Sam Rubin, an entertainment reporter for NewsNation affiliate KTLA who has closely covered Presley, discussed the call on the network’s “Rush Hour.” Rubin said the ambulance came quickly and was dispatched almost immediately once the 911 operator learned what was going on.

The cause of Presley’s death has not yet been disclosed by the coroner. According to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner, Presley’s case status has been deemed “deferred pending additional investigation.”

A public memorial service will be held next weekend at Graceland, the famed Memphis home of Lisa Marie Presley’s father, Elvis.