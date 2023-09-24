‘The Chosen Phenomenon’: A special behind-the-scenes look

Bonus coverage: To see extended cast and crew interviews click here after 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 24.

(NewsNation) — “The Chosen,” the CW’s hit show about Jesus Christ, has joined the set of Hollywood outsiders that have recently surged in popularity. “The Chosen Phenomenon” presented by NewsNation on Sunday night gives rare, behind-the-scenes access to the show’s stars, showrunners and sprawling set in Dallas, Texas.

NewsNation’s Adrienne Bankert spoke to the cast and crew about the making of the show and the impact it has had on audiences across the country.

The special coverage features interviews with “The Chosen” actors Abe Bueno-Jallad, George Harrison Xanthis, Jordan Waler Ross and Giavani Cairo who believe there’s a genuine bond between the show’s cast members.

Actors Yasmine Al-Bustami and Joey Vahedi touch on how “The Chosen” managed to keep filming despite major events that could have stopped production. The president of production for “The Chosen” Mark Sourian discusses how he thinks the show provides new elements to viewers about telling the Bible’s story that major Hollywood productions have yet to accomplish.

How does the show stack up Biblically? In an exclusive conversation with Pastor Rick Warren, founder of Saddleback Church, he speaks about why the show is resonating culturally with some audiences and the new initiative to finish The Great Commission ahead of Christianity’s 2,000th anniversary in 2033.

Plus, actor Jonathan Roumie speaks about the “desperate prayer” for help he made just hours before learning he was cast as Jesus in the show.