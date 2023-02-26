‘The last Blockbuster’ social media ad goes viral

(NewsNation) — The last Blockbuster video rental store skipped the $7 million pricetag for a Super Bowl ad, and instead posted a video online that’s arguably gotten a better response than a TV spot would have.

Sandi Harding the store manager of the last Blockbuster, joined Newsnation Prime Sunday to announce sales are up 200% at the Bend, Oregon store after the post-apocalyptic ad was posted to social media the weekend of the big game.

“Just kind of poking fun at the fact that we’ve survived everything else, we’re going to survive the apocalypse as well,” Harding said.

Watch the video above to see more of Harding’s interview.