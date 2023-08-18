Welcome to The Scoop – your go-to source for all things fun, fabulous and fascinating! Where you’ll learn things you won’t hear anywhere else — from the political swamp maneuvering in D.C. to Hollywood drama and jaw-dropping small-town shenanigans from Paula Froelich, a small-town girl who lived in NYC and LA and is now back in the Midwest, ready to spill the tea. The Scoop is the ultimate dinner table cheat sheet, the best back-in-the-office water cooler talk and is full of the stories you’ll be yakking about on the barstool after work. And don’t forget to set your DVRs and catch Paula on NewsNation.

(NewsNation) — The fairy tale for Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari ended this week when Spears’ dancer husband filed for divorce, but that isn’t slowing Spears down.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sources close to Spears said the singer isn’t letting the impending divorce get in the way of work and is doing just fine.

“She is in a very good mood, her family has visited, and next week, she’s headed to a writer’s camp to work on new music,” one source said. While there is not enough new music for an album (yet), the source confirmed, “There will be a song for the book.” The autobiography, “The Woman in Me”, isn’t out until October 24 but already is topping the bestseller lists.

Spears and Asghari had been together since 2016 when they met during the filming of her video for “Slumber Party,” but due to the strict conservatorship she was under, they were not allowed to take their relationship any further until the conservatorship ended in Nov. 2021. The two got engaged a month later and married in a small ceremony at her LA house in June 2022.

The union started off well, and Spears’ friends all liked Sam.

“He’s a very sweet, nice guy,” one pal told me. “It just didn’t work.”

It has been a rough year for Spears. Last May, Spears who has always said she wanted more children, announced she’d had a miscarriage, which left her (understandably) “Devastated.” Her two children, Sean Preston and Jayden, moved to Hawaii with their father Kevin Federline, and despite making up with her mom and sister, Spears is still estranged from her father, and her family lives in Louisiana. While her remix of “Tiny Dancer” with Elton John performed well, the two tracks she released with Will.i.am this summer — “Scream & Shout” and “Mind Your Business” — didn’t perform as well.

And now the divorce.

“The last time she went through a difficult divorce (2007), she had a meltdown that ended in her conservatorship,” a former colleague of Spears told me.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Protesters are seen at the #FreeBritney Termination Rally at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on November 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

But a friend of Spears said this time is different: “She has people around her. Her staff. Her manager (Cade Hudson) and friends.” She is also said to be in touch with her mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynne although the two live and remain in Louisiana.

Hudson is said to be spending every day with Spears, who counts Paris Hilton as a close pal.

And talk of a fight over the “airtight” prenup — is just that. Asghari would have gotten $1 million for every two years he spent with Spears, but left that on the table. He just wanted out.

A source close to Asghari told me, “Britney doesn’t want to go out, she doesn’t want to go anywhere. She just wants to stay home all day and videotape herself, look in the mirror, try on clothes and dance.”

Asghari “really loves her but it’s hard to stay in a house all day every day.”

And when they do go out, it doesn’t always end well. In January, Spears reportedly had a “manic” episode at the Woodland Hills restaurant Joey, footage of which was released by TMZ. In it, Spears started “yelling and talking gibberish… Sam got visibly upset, abruptly stood up and stormed out the door,” TMZ reported at the time.

However, Spears and Asghari went on Instagram to refute the allegations, and Page Six reported “another customer had sparked the commotion.”

TMZ also reported Spears has physically attacked Asghari in the past, leaving him with a black eye, bite marks and scratches.

Asghari’s final straw was when he allegedly saw videotapes of his wife cheating on him with a staffer.

According to TMZ, Asghari claims Britney asked a staffer to film her naked and then hooked up with that staffer… and Asghari saw footage of it.

Spears is in a “fragile and hypersexualized state,” TMZ reports, claims which are played out on the pop singer’s Instagram almost daily. Since her conservatorship ended last year, Spears has posted several photos of herself naked, photos which until recently Asghari took. Meanwhile, her videos have also gotten more explicit.

On Sunday, the 41-year-old singer posted (then later deleted) a bizarre raunchy video on Instagram of her in a skimpy leopard print bikini writhing on a stripper pole to the X-rated song “Closer” by Nine Inch Nails.

Britney friends: ‘She’s fine’

However, another source close to Spears said there is nothing to worry about: “She is fine. She is in a very good mood and working (on the song).”

A representative for Spears did not respond for comment, but as for Spears herself, her only reaction to Asghari filing for divorce has been to take to Instagram to say, “Buying a horse soon!!! So many options it’s kinda hard!!!”