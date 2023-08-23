The Scoop: Fyre Fest fraudster announces Fyre Fest 2. Bahamian vendors: ‘Where’s our money?’

This file photo shows, Carola Jain, from left, Billy McFarland, chief executive officer and founder of Spling.com, Jason Bell, and musician Jeff Atkins aka Ja Rule at the 23rd Annual Watermill Center Summer Benefit & Auction at the Watermill center in Water Mill, New York, U.S., on Saturday, July 30, 2016. Photographer: Amanda Gordon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NewsNation) — He’s baaaack! And not everyone’s happy about it.

Fresh out of jail for wire fraud, FYRE Festival Fraudster Billy McFarland has announced he is ready for round two. McFarland served four years in prison for federal crimes related to the first chaotic Fyre Festival which blew up in real time over social media in 2017. But on Sunday, he announced via Instagram he was selling pre-sale tickets to Fyre Festival II.

According to the Fyre Fest II website, the new event will take place Friday, Dec 6, 2024 at noon… somewhere in the Caribbean, a vague statement as a map pin on the site lands in the middle of the Caribbean Sea.

McFarland’s FFII site also claims that 100 tickets have already been sold at an undisclosed price — and that 777 more tickets, ranging from $799 to $7999, will go on sale “soon.”

For anyone with extra cash and a willingness to sleep in FEMA tents, the site notes the pre-sale passes come with one ticket to the festival, VIP access to FYRE events, experiences and community, while a VIP pass will get someone access to lead up events and pop ups. Big spenders can splash out for a “FYRE Crew” pass which will give them all of the above as well as FYRE “experiences,” FYRE “fights” weekend trips, online community access to McFarland “and more.”

(Reporter side note: Nothing McFarland says or claims on his site can be confirmed.)

Bahamian vendors still haven’t received payment

But not everyone is happy about this news.

Mary Ann Rolle. Credit: Netflix

Mary Ann Rolle, owner of Exuma Bar and Grille in the Bahamas, still claims she has never seen a penny of her money after she fed crew and guests at the original Fyre Fest — and was shocked to find out via NewsNation that McFarland was attempting to hold another one.

“Billy never paid me one dollar,” Rolle told me. “I’m still praying and hoping I get paid. I put my life savings into (Fyre Festival). In the end it cost me $130,000 (initial costs were said to be $50,000). I worked hard day and night — and its like we don’t exist.”

Rolle had raised $240,000 on GoFundMe after the documentary came out, but claims she was almost scammed again. She didn’t comment on that money.

As for other countries who may host the fest, or anyone who works with McFarland, Rolle has a warning.

“Let other countries learn from our mistake,” Rolle said. “Our mistake was big enough the world should know not to do business with him. Billy is a fraud and people are buying into that (again)? For anyone who wants to work with him again, get everything in a contract and get your money up front.”

Rolle isn’t the only one not willing to do business with McFarland again.

Ja Rule, who was McFarland’s original partner, wants nothing to do with FF2.

“I don’t know nothing about it!” the rapper told People. “I don’t know nothing about it. I ain’t in it!”

But PR man Andy King is in, telling Yahoo, “I look forward to working with Billy and our partners to share FYRE with the world. I’m so grateful to have support to help us execute the ultimate redemption.”