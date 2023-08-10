Welcome to The Scoop – your go-to source for all things fun, fabulous and fascinating! Where you’ll learn things you won’t hear anywhere else — from the political swamp maneuvering in DC to Hollywood drama and jaw-dropping small-town shenanigans from Paula Froelich, a small-town girl who lived in NYC and LA and is now back in the Midwest, ready to spill the tea. The Scoop is the ultimate dinner table cheat sheet, the best back-in-the-office water cooler talk and is full of the stories you’ll be yakking about on the bar stool after work. And don’t forget to set your DVRs and catch Paula on NewsNation Now Live with Nichole Berlie every Friday at 2:40 EST!

(NewsNation) — If you haven’t heard that Taylor Swift did her “Eras” tour this summer, please wake up and check your phone… and if you’re a business owner in a town where she played, your bank account. The pop queen toured the country this summer – boosting economies wherever she went, in what people are now calling the “Swift Effect.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 09: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Los Angeles saw a $320 million boost when she played there and in a national total, Swift boosted local economies by almost $5 billion as fans flocked to stores, filled hotels, ate at restaurants and drank at bars.

Swift is said to have earned over $1 billion, but unlike many others in the business, she is acknowledging the hundreds of people who worked on the tour.

In what has earned Swift (by me) the title of Best Boss Ever title, the pop queen not only thanked her staff verbally — but with a huge check. According to People magazine, the singer has doled out $55 million in bonuses to every single person on the tour — including caterers, dancers, choreographers, hair and makeup teams, lighting and audio staffers — all the people who do the bulk of work on a huge, technically difficult production like “Eras” but rarely ever get acknowledged much less handed bonuses.

While it is not known how much most people got – the bonuses are generous. TMZ recently reported 50 truckers who moved her equipment across the States received $100,000 each, money which Michael Scherkenbach, founder and CEO of Denver, Colorado-based Shomotion trucking company (one of two trucking companies used by Swift on the tour) told CNN was “life-changing money.”