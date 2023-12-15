Welcome to The Scoop – your go-to source for all things fun, fabulous and fascinating! Where you’ll learn things you won’t hear anywhere else — from the political swamp maneuvering in D.C. to Hollywood drama and jaw-dropping small-town shenanigans from Paula Froelich, a small-town girl who lived in NYC and LA and is now back in the Midwest, ready to spill the tea. The Scoop is the ultimate dinner table cheat sheet, the best back-in-the-office water cooler talk and is full of the stories you’ll be yakking about on the barstool after work. And don’t forget to set your DVRs and catch Paula on NewsNation.

(NewsNation) — Now that Hugh Jackman is a swinging single, “Wolverine” fans have been wondering who he’s been hanging out with. Rumors have been swirling for the past six months that Jackman has been spending an inordinate amount of time with his costar from Broadway’s “The Music Man,” Sutton Foster.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 09: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pose at 2022 Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley on July 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

“When he’s not in London, Hugh is with Sutton,” one source told me.

Jackman split from Deborah Lee Furness, his wife of 27 years, in October, telling People Magazine in a statement, “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” The couple have two children.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 10: Deborah-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman attend the world premiere of “Les Miserables” at Ziegfeld Theatre on December 10, 2012, in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/WireImage)

Foster has been married to “Ocean’s Eleven” screenwriter, Ted Griffin since 2014, and adopted one child together. Ironically, in October, a week after Jackman and Furness announced their divorce to People, the same magazine had a piece titled, ‘Who is Sutton Foster’s Husband? All about Ted Griffin’.

Speculation reached a fulcrum this week when In Touch claimed Jackman was “romancing” Foster and that he “has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!”

However, other Broadway sources say the two are constantly in each other’s company as they are best friends.

While my original source said: “He’s staying with Sutton,” — another Broadway legend with knowledge of the situation quipped, “Well, who is he supposed to stay with when he’s in town? He’s not with Deborah anymore! (Jackman and Foster) are very close friends. They bonded while doing ‘The Music Man’ – they used to compete to crack each other up on stage. And yes, they have amazing chemistry together on stage… but it wasn’t particularly romantic chemistry. No one ever thought Professor Harold Hill wanted to (make out) with Marian the librarian [the duo’s characters in ‘The MusicMan’].”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 05: Ted Griffin and Sutton Foster pose at the opening night of the new musical based on the film “Mr. Doubtfire” on Broadway at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre on December 5, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Time will tell – some of the best relationships are forged in friendship, but until then Jackman is busy getting in shape for his role in the upcoming “Deadpool” movie and splitting his time between London and New York where he owns The Laughing Man Coffee Shop (word is he is in talks to expand the shop possibly nationally).

When contacted for comment, Jackman’s rep said, “I’m not going to engage in this conversation,” while Foster’s rep said, “I have no knowledge of her personal life”. Griffin’s manager didn’t return calls.