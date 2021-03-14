The stage is set for the Grammy Awards, could be historic for Beyonce, Taylor Swift

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Sunday’s Grammy Awards could be a big night for Beyonce, or for Taylor Swift, or both.

The Recording Academy said music artists in attendance will be socially distanced while playing “music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all.” The show was originally supposed to take place on Jan. 31, but the event was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“What they’ve done that’s different from other awards shows is they’re actually trying to bring people together. Everything is taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center,” said Gem Aswad. “It’s going to feel more live than some of the other award shows you’ve seen.

The Variety Magazine deputy music director joined NewsNation Prime on Saturday to preview the award show.

“There’s no sure thing with the Grammy’s ever, ever; there’s always surprises every single year,” Aswad said. “I would count on big nights for Beyoncé … I also think that Taylor Swift is going to win big.”

Beyoncé is the leading nominee with nine. Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch each earned six nominations.

Beyonce is looking to beat Alison Krauss’ record of the woman with the most Grammys. Krauss has 27, while Beyonce has 24 and nine nominations this year.

If Swift’s “Folklore” wins album of the year, she’ll be the first woman to win that award three times.

Dua Lipa says she’s nervous about the Grammys, both winning and performing, but she’s putting on “a brave face.” Lipa is nominated six times.

Jhay Cortez, who will perform with Bad Bunny, says he’s hoping to bring a vibe that makes viewers feel like they’re in a club.

Alana Haim (HYM) of the band Haim says after a year in lockdown because of the pandemic, the Grammys will feel like such a celebration that everyone should get a T-shirt.

Miranda Lambert says as a country singer from Texas, she just wants to see another rhinestone again.

Other feature performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Ricch, Chris Martin, John Mayer and Brandi Carlile.

The Grammys will be staged in different places around Los Angeles, sometimes outside to give the feel of a festival.

Host Trevor Noah says in rehearsals, musicians are not used to being around other people, but once they start performing, they are transported to another place.

The Grammys are Sunday in Los Angeles and will be shown live on CBS.