‘The Suicide Squad’ brings a quirky group of anti-heroes back to the big screen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 02: (L-R) Walter Hamada, Daniela Melchior, James Gunn, John Cena, and CEO of Warner Bros. Ann Sarnoff attend the Warner Bros. premiere of “The Suicide Squad” at Regency Village Theatre on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — The director known for putting his stamp on the Marvel Universe switches teams with “The Suicide Squad,” which a host of A-listers as unhinged supervillains.

The film, a sequel to the 2016 film “Suicide Squadz,” is called “colorful and crazy” by its cast.

Director James Gunn recruited Idris Elba, Jon Cena and Sylvester Stallone to join Margo Robbie and Viola Davis in the latest iteration of the Suicide Squad.

The original film did well at the box office but got weak reviews. Some members of the original cast did not return as well.

“It may look different and may feel tonally different … Since James Gunn is directing it, he’s really kind of made it his own,” said Robbie, who plays fan favorite Harley Quinn.

Based on characters from DC Comics, the squad is “a group of criminals who fall into doing good things against their will because they have a bomb stuck in the neck and they’ll get their heads blown up if they don’t do what they’re told,” the Australian actress said.

The plot sees Quinn, Peacemaker, Bloodsport and other convicts recruited for a mission to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory on a remote island.

Reviews this time around have been warm. The Hollywood Reporter said that not only does the film have “the nastily enjoyable vibe that eluded its predecessor, but it also tells a story worth following.” Joel Kinnaman, who returns as special forces officer Colonel Rick Flag, called it a unique entry into the catalog of superhero movies.

“It’s a crazy, crazy film. It’s a wild ride. It’s colorful, it’s violent, it’s silly,” Kinnaman said.

Portuguese newcomer Daniela Melchior quipped that it was like “a trip without taking drugs.”

Gunn, known for his “Guardians of the Galaxy” series, was hired for the role after originally being fired by Disney from Marvel for old offensive comments he made online. He has since apologized and was rehired by the company for the 3rd Guardians film after a fan- and actor-led campaign to bring him back.

The director will also continue working in the DC Universe with an upcoming mini-series about the character Peacemaker from “The Suicide Squad.”

For now, Gunn and the cast are all excited for fans to experience a new version of the wacky group of misfits of the DC Universe.

“The Suicide Squad” arrives in movie theaters and on the HBO Max streaming platform on Friday.