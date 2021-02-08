They’re back! Peeps make Easter comeback following pandemic pause

WARMINSTER, PA – APRIL 18: Pink and yellow Marshmallow Peeps are seen April 18, 2003 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. Just Born, the manufacturer of Marshmallow Peeps, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Marshmallow Peeps, and now produces more than one billion individual Peeps per year. Last Easter, more than 700 million Marshmallow Peeps and Bunnies were consumed by men, women, and children throughout the United States. Strange things people like to do with Marshmallow Peeps: eat them stale, microwave them, freeze them, roast them and use them as a pizza topping. Marshmallow Peeps and Bunnies come in five colors. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

BETHLEHEM, Penn. (NewsNation Now) — Peeps are back! After a nine-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, Peeps are set to hit store shelves again just in time for Easter.

The production of the sugar-coated marshmallow candy, which is most typically shaped like a chick or bunny, was put on hold in 2020, missing Christmas and Halloween.

“PEEPS is back and better than ever! We’re thrilled to be returning this Spring to fulfill special Easter traditions, no matter how you plan on celebrating this year,” Caitlin Servian, Peeps brand manager, said in a statement.

To make up for lost time, candymaker Just Born Quality Confections said that there will be new and classic varieties of the candy “hatching this year.”

The company is introducing new flavors nationwide including Peeps Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon-flavored marshmallow chicks and the Peeps Froot Loops-flavored pop.

The candy won’t be available in time for Valentine’s Day this year as Just Born is placing its focus on its signature holiday. It said the sugar-coated marshmallows candy is the No. 1 non-chocolate Easter candy.

Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.