Ticketmaster under fire over King Charles’ coronation concert

(NewsNation) — Ticketmaster has made a royal mess of distributing tickets for King Charles’ coronation concert.

The re-sale website was tasked with issuing 10,000 free tickets to the concert through a ballot process that fans could register for. But anger broke out when dozens of people received emails saying they had been selected to receive tickets, only to find out it was a mistake.

Tickets were allocated based on the geographical spread of the United Kingdom’s population, not on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the Royal family.

Ticketmaster misleadingly described the process as first-come first-serve in a tweet, despite the company’s own terms and conditions saying otherwise. This prompted backlash from fans and royal watchers.

Despite the high demand from the public for this once-in-a-lifetime event, Sir Elton John, Adele, Harry Styles and others declined invitations to perform at King Charles’ coronation.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli are more will be performing at the concert, joined by some surprising names such as Winnie the Pooh and Tom Cruise.