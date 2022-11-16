(NewsNation) — It’s not a love story between Taylor Swift fans and Ticketmaster after the ticket seller’s website crashed during pre-sales for the singer’s upcoming tour. The outage is also sparking a bigger conversation about monopolies.

Events site Live Nation bought Ticketmaster in 2010, and now Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is saying the deal should be reviewed in light of the recent outage.

Swifties who entered a lottery for pre-sale tickets for Swift’s 2023 tour reported the site freezing and crashing. Ticketmaster said the technical issues were a result of “unprecedented demand.”

Ocasio-Cortez and other lawmakers responded to the fan outrage with calls for the deal to be reviewed and the companies to be broken up, saying they have a monopoly on concert ticket sales.

Watch the full video in the player above.