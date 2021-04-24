Tiger Woods posts first photo of himself since car accident

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner’s ceremony after winning the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan. A man who found Woods unconscious in a mangled SUV last week after the golf star who later told sheriff’s deputies he did not know how the collision occurred and didn’t even remember driving, crashed the vehicle in Southern California, authorities said in court documents. Law enforcement has not previously disclosed that Woods had been unconscious following the collision. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Tiger Woods posted his first photo since his car accident earlier this year, showing himself in crutches on a golf course with his dog.

Woods posted the photo on his Instagram Friday, writing, “My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

Although Woods has posted on social media since the February 23 accident, this is the first photo he’s uploaded of himself.

Woods, 45, suffered severe leg injuries after his SUV swerved off the road, rolling down a steep hillside just outside of Los Angeles. He needed lengthy surgery for shattered bones in his leg.

Earlier this month, Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the cause of Woods’ car crash was speed. Woods was not cited for the crash.

NewsNation affiliate WJW contributed to this report.