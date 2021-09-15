FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Johannesburg. Their first Netflix series will center on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced Tuesday its first series to hit the streaming service. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP, File)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — While the TIME 100 isn’t a traditional list, with a ranking from 1-100, few would argue that the first couple mentioned in the “Icons” section, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, deserve the top spot among the most influential people worldwide..

Early this year, fearing that history “would repeat itself” and that Meghan would suffer a fate similar to that of his mother, Princess Diana, Harry took his wife and child, left his duties with the royal family and decamped to California to live somewhat more out of the spotlight. Both have continued vast amounts of charitable work and Harry has returned to Great Britain occasionally, although Meghan hasn’t.

The decision to put family ahead of title and celebrity made the couple popular among many, although their popularity in Harry’s home country has taken a mild beating.

Also among the “Icons” list are Britney Spears and Dolly Parton, proving that the category can accept members from a wide spectrum.

Notable among the other 100 are Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman and the first African to lead the World Trade Organization, Sunisa Lee, who stepped in to claim the gold medal in the women’s all-around gymnastics event at the Tokyo Olympics when Simone Biles withdrew, and Jensen Huang, the champion of the metaverse, who will someday usher us all into the world of avatars and ideal environments.

Of course there are the usual suspects from the world of politics, entertainment and business. Liz Cheney is notable among the first bunch, having alienated the old guard of the GOP with her stance on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

