Tina Turner, Foo Fighters, and Jay-Z among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 class

CLEVELAND (NewsNation Now) — The Rock and Roll Hall announced the 2021 list of inductees Wednesday, making it the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization.

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture”, John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

The full list of the new class follows below.

Performer Category:

Tina Turner

Carole King

The Go-Go’s

JAY-Z

Foo Fighters

Todd Rundgren

Early Influence Award:

Kraftwerk

Charley Patton

Gil Scott-Heron

Musical Excellence Award:

LL Cool J

Billy Preston

Randy Rhoads

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Clarence Avant

The Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, and JAY-Z are on the ticket for the first time.

Two-time inductees include Carole King, previously inducted with Gerry Goffin in 1990, and Tina Turner, previously inducted with Ike and Tina Turner in 1991. Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters will also become a two-time Inductee having previously been Inducted with Nirvana in 2014.

Tina Turner won this year’s fan vote, followed by Fela Kuti, The Go-Gos, Iron Maiden, and the Foo Fighters.

A committee of 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry select the inductees. To be eligible for the honor, artists must have released their first record 25 years prior to induction.

Factors in determining the inductees are:

The artist’s musical influence on other artists.

Length and depth of career and body of work.

Innovation and superiority in style / technique.

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.