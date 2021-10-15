(NewsNation Now) — Tinder wants you to swipe right on a wedding date.

After more than a year of postponed “I do’s,” the rest of 2021 and 2022 are set to be one of the biggest busiest wedding seasons in history. That means more dresses and suits, flights and gifts.

Now Tinder is teaming up with WeddingWire to alleviate one of your stressors: a wedding date. Starting this week Tinder members will be able to join the service’s new “Plus One” feature.

Users will be able to join the “Plus One” option within the app to designate that they are either looking for a wedding date or are willing to be one.

Watch “Rush Hour” weeknights at 6/5c on NewsNation.

“We know many of our members are looking for a Plus One for their next wedding and we’re excited to now give them a way to do exactly that on Tinder,” said Kyle Miller, VP of product innovation at Tinder. “We’re thrilled to partner with WeddingWire to help our members really enjoy this epic wedding season. After all, Tinder is the brand that brings more couples from app to aisle – last year alone we were responsible for more than 25% of all newlyweds who met online.”

WeddingWire expects to see up to a 20% increase in weddings in 2021 and 2022, compared to typical levels.