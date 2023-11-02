Former ABC anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach announce new podcast

FILE – Amy Robach, left, and T. J. Holmes appear the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation on May 17, 2022, in New York. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors at the afternoon extension of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” are leaving the network. Their romance was revealed when photos of them holding hands and spending time together surfaced in November. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

(NewsNation) — Former TV anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who left ABC last year amid a romance, are launching a new podcast.

Holmes and Robach announced on Instagram their podcast “Amy & T.J.” will debut Dec. 5.

Audio company and podcast publisher iHeartMedia said in a news release the pair will also work on other programming in addition to their podcast.

“Hosts and executive producers Robach and Holmes are a formidable broadcasting team with decades of experience delivering headline news and captivating viewers nationwide,” the news release stated. “Now, the duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between.”

The former anchors at the afternoon extension of ABC’s “Good Morning America” left the network in January after their romance was reported last November.

Before they left ABC, the pair were taken off the air and placed on temporary hiatus after photos surfaced of them holding hands and spending time together. Both were married to other people at the time but had separated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.