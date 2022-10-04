Tom Brady, Gisele reportedly hire divorce attorneys

(NewsNation) — Supermodel Gisele Bundchen and seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady have reportedly hired divorce lawyers, fueling rumors their marriage may be on the rocks.

Meanwhile, actress Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of abuse in a court filing a part of their ongoing divorce proceedings.

It is not a great day to be either Brady or Pitt, divorce lawyer Christopher Melcher told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday.

“Usually, you’ll see celebrity couples rise to the occasion, work out their differences quickly and privately to avoid all of that media spectacle,” Melcher said.

Melcher’s analysis of both cases can be viewed in the video above.