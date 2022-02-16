‘Top Gun,’ ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ actor Frank Pesce dies at 75

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 5: The movie “Beverly Hills Cop”, directed by Martin Brest. Seen here, Frank Pesce as Cigarette Buyer. Initial theatrical release December 5, 1984. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Frank Pesce, a character actor well known for his roles in “Top Gun,” “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Creed,” and numerous other productions, has died, according to reports. He was 75.

He passed away on Feb. 6 in Burbank, Calif., of dementia complications, his girlfriend Tammy Scher told Deadline and Variety.

Pesce played various roles, but his most recognizable were during the 1980s in the first two “Beverly Hills Cop” films. In the first, Pesce was a cigarette buyer in the opening scene. In the sequel three years later, Pesce appeared as a thug named Carlotta, according to his IMDB page.

His acting career also includes appearing as a bartender in “Top Gun,” Benny in “Miami Vice,” and a doorman in “Creed.”

Pesce, alongside James Franciscus, is credited for writing the movie “29th Street.” He claimed it was autobiographical, naming the lead character “Joe Pesce,” the New York Post reports.

Scher told Deadline Pesce’s popular tagline – “They make movies about guys like me.” – will be written in his epitaph.