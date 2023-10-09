Kelce mom on meeting Taylor Swift: ‘It was…’

(WJW) – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been a huge topic of conversation in recent weeks, making headlines nearly every day. But that spotlight isn’t just for them, it’s for Mama Kelce too!

Donna Kelce, the mother of Northeast Ohio natives and football stars Travis and Jason Kelce, is making headlines even more after she was pictured with Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears on September 24.

Friday, she even appeared on the TODAY Show to talk about her recent fame.

“It’s really awesome. You know, it’s really morphed into something I could have never, ever expected,” Kelce told TODAY Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “It’s kind of crazy but you just treat everyone with respect and kindness and they return it to me, so it’s really kind of neat.”

Of course, Savannah and Hoda could not resist asking about the relationship between Travis and Taylor.

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where you know obviously everyone saw me, I was in the boxes with her and it’s just … another thing that’s amped up my life,” Donna said.

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Donna said meeting Taylor for the first time was, “OK,” and when she asked if the relationship between Travis and Taylor was a budding romance, she said, “I honestly can’t tell you. It’s just too new.”

“It’s his personal life. I’ll talk about my life when my kids were little and I was with them. But they’re men now and they’ve got their own lives and there just isn’t a man around that is going to talk to their mom about their personal life. It’s just not going to happen,” Donna said.

Donna said she doesn’t mind being in the spotlight and actually has a lot of fun with it.

“It’s kind of crazy at times but I love a thrill. I love theme parks, I love all that kind of stuff, I love people so it’s just up my alley. I don’t feel intimidated by it, I just embrace it all. It’s kind of fun!” Donna said.

