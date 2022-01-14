TV home renovation turns into costly nightmare

(NewsNation Now) — Vienna and Robert Goates were ready to upgrade what they call their “little old cottage” in Utah for their growing family when a TV casting call caught their eyes.

In September 2019, the Goateses got the call they had been dreaming of and were told it would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Filming then began for the show “Home Work” on the Magnolia Network.

Vienna said the showrunners convinced her to up their budget from $80,000 to $100,000. With promises of a Christmas deadline, they agreed.

And then the pandemic hit and equipment delays froze construction at homes around the country.

The couple claims months added up and communication slowed down.

Vienna said the showrunners were apologetic and cited problems with other projects. They agreed to pick up the $50,000 in payments.

To this date, no work has been done to the home, according to the couple. They are also out a down payment for a renovation that never began.

“We felt we were more than reasonable and more than patient and understanding,” said Vienna. “… Terribly mismanaged, and ultimately that is not our responsibility.”

It turns out they may not be alone. Two other couples have gone public on social media accusing the show of damaging their homes and mismanaging money.

Chip and Joanna Gaines, owners of the Magnolia Network, rushed to make things right and pulled the show off the air while they investigated.

The president of Magnolia Network said in a statement to NewsNation, in part:

“We do not believe there was ill or malicious intent. Our commitment now is to provide appropriate resolutions for those whose experience with Home Work fell short of our network’s standards.”

Vienna and Rob said they are relieved Magnolia Network has committed to take action but at this point, they have no answers about what it means for them or their home.