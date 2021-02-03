Utah theme park sues Taylor Swift over trademark infringement

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KTVX) — A Utah business owner is suing pop star Taylor Swift for trademark infringement.

Federal court documents filed in the Utah District Court show Ken Bretschneider, the chief executive officer of Evermore Park in Pleasant Grove, Utah, has filed a lawsuit against Swift over her latest album “Evermore.”

Ken Bretschneider

Documents filed Tuesday show 12 pieces of evidence supporting Bretschneider’s case, including Google search results for Evermore, items of clothing with branding and two letters from Swift’s counsel.

In the declaration filing, Bretschneider says the Utah theme park “has invested approximately $37,000,000 into the creation and promotion of Evermore Park and the EVERMORE trademarks.” That includes paying for advertising and promoting, purchasing the EVERMORE.COM domain and labor costs for advertising and promoting.

Since opening its doors in 2018, Bretschneider says, the theme park has welcomed over 140,000 guests. “Willow,” one of the songs on Swift’s album, has garnered over 124 million streams on Spotify alone.

Evermore Park also has “commissioned the creation of two original music scores that Evermore sells under the EVERMORE trademark through a variety of outlets, such as Apple Music.”

The lawsuit includes documents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office showing Evermore Park’s trademarks for clothing and the amusement park.

According to the album cover for Swift’s “evermore,” the album came after the singer-songwriter “just kept writing [tales]” stemming from “folklore,” her previous album.

Read the lawsuit below.