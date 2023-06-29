Report: Vanna White hires lawyer, hasn’t had raise in years

FILE – Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from “Wheel of Fortune,” attend a ceremony honoring Harry Friedman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 1, 2019, in Los Angeles. Sajak is taking one last spin on “Wheel of Fortune,” announcing Monday, June 12, 2023, that its upcoming season will be his last as host. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(NewsNation) — Vanna White, the longtime co-host of “Wheel of Fortune,” has not had a raise in nearly two decades and has hired an attorney following news of Pat Sajak’s pending retirement, Puck reports.

According to Puck, White, who has been on the show for more than 40 years, makes roughly $3 million a year and has not had a pay increase in 18 years. According to Forbes, Sajak received $15 million per year for doing the show.

The “Wheel of Fortune” mainstay’s contract is reportedly up at the end of the 2023-2024 season. Entertainment Weekly confirmed White and Sony are in negotiations, but TVLine said a source close to “Wheel of Fortune” shared there’s “no plan to eliminate Vanna’s role.”

Sajak recently announced the 41st season of the show would be his last. Ryan Seacrest has since reached a deal with Sony to host the game show, beginning with Season 42.

In a statement, Seacrest signaled White would stay on the show after Sajak’s departure.

“I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White,” Seacrest’s statement said.

“Wheel of Fortune” debuted in 1975. Sajak and White became the faces of the show in 1983.