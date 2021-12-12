Mariachi legend Vicente Fernandez dies at 81

FILE – Vicente Fernandez performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. The 81-year-old king of ranchera music is in critical but stable condition after being hospitalized for a fall last week, according to an Instagram post made by his medical team on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Mexican singer and icon Vicente Fernandez has died at the age of 81.

The announcement of this death was posted on the Grammy-winning mariachi singer’s social media, stating he passed away early on Dec.12.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and give everything for the audience,” Fernández’s family said on his official Instagram account. “Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing.”

Fernandez was also known by his nickname “Don Chente.”

The beloved Mexican singer was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys. He sold more than 50 million records and appeared in more than 30 films.

In recent years, Don Chente battled numerous health issues. He was recently hospitalized after falling at his ranch, which caused trauma to his spinal cord.

Fernandez was know for iconic songs like “Volver, Volver,” “Lástima que seas ajena” and “Hermoso Cariño.”

He was known to many of his fans as “El Rey de las Rancheras.”

Funeral plans were not announced.

NewsNation affiliate ValleyCentral and The Associated Press contributed to this report.