(NewsNation) — Thousands of people are expected to come to Nashville to experience country music’s biggest festival: CMA Fest.

But it’s not just the music people want to experience. There’s also plenty of food, fashion and art — including a Dolly Parton mural — for people to enjoy as well.

“Lines are going to be long, you’re gonna be somebody new you’re going to try something new,” Dre Simpson, general manager of Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, told NewsNation’s Nick Smith. At Hattie’s, they have spice levels ranging from mild, to medium, to “Shut the Cluck Up” hot.

“Everybody does hot chicken,” Simpson said.

CMA Fest begins Thursday and goes through Sunday. Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Chris Tomlin, among others, are slated to perform.