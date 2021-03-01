Watch all James Bond movies and get paid $1,000

FILE – This is a Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015 file photo of actor Daniel Craig poses for the media as he arrives for the German premiere of the James Bond movie “Spectre” in Berlin, Germany. The release of the James Bond film “No Time to Die” has been delayed again, this time to 2021, because of the effects of COVID-19 on the theatrical business. MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, said on Twitter Friday that the 25th instalment in the franchise will now open globally on April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

(WAVY) — To celebrate the upcoming release of Bond 25, No Time To Die, a website is offering one James Bond superfan $1,000 to watch all 24 Bond movies. That’s more than 51 hours of movies, 7 different 007s, and countless shaken martinis.

The website Nerd Bear is looking for James Bond superfans to watch all 24 movies over a 30-day period.

According to the site, the candidate must:

Love the franchise with a passion.

Have good attention to detail.

Have the time to watch all 24 movies over a 30-day period.

Have an active social media following so you can keep us updated as you go.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident to apply for this job.

The reward? Not only will you receive a $100 Amazon gift card to rent the movies on Amazon Prime, but upon completion of the views, will also receive $1,000 and a $50 AMC gift card to watch the latest Bond flick.

To apply for the contest, click here. The application process closes at 12 p.m. on April, 16 2021.