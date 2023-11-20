Wayne Brady involved in car crash, alleged altercation on PCH 

FILE – Wayne Brady attends the Paramount 2022 Upfront party in New York on May 18, 2022. Brady and Alan Mingo Jr. will star as the Wiz in San Francisco from Jan. 16-Feb. 11 at the Golden Gate Theatre, and in Los Angeles from Feb. 13–March 3, before hitting Broadway in spring 2024. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Television host Wayne Brady was involved in a two-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway, and reports are emerging that he may have gotten into an altercation with the other driver.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Brady was one of two parties involved in the collision, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 21000 block of PCH near Las Flores Canyon Road.

“[Brady] was in the vehicle that was hit by another driver,” LASD officials confirmed to KTLA.

Reports from TMZ indicate that Brady and the other driver, identified by TMZ as a 51-year-old man, got into an “intense argument escalating into a physical altercation.”

Authorities were not able to confirm whether the fight took place, but they did say that the suspect fled the scene on foot before being apprehended.

The suspect was arrested for misdemeanor hit-and-run, battery and DUI, LASD said.

No injuries were initially reported.