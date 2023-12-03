What’s new on Netflix in December 2023?

republican debate

(KSWB) — With colder weather comes an increased desire to cozy up at home with popcorn and a movie.

There’s good news for those looking to watch modern flicks or those eager to delve into a television series: Netflix is releasing a new wave of streaming content this month.

From holiday-themed baking shows to documentaries and additional seasons of some series favorites, here’s a look at “Netflix and chill” options for the start of the winter season:

Available Dec. 1

  • “May December” – Netflix Film
  • “Sweet Home” Season 2 – Netflix Series
  • “Basketball Wives” Seasons 3-4
  • “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
  • “Big Brother” Seasons 6 and 17
  • “Birds of Prey” (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
  • “Black Swan”
  • “Blockers”
  • “Boyz n the Hood”
  • “Burlesque”
  • “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” Season 1
  • “Holey Moley” Seasons 1-2
  • “Insidious”
  • “L.A. Confidential”
  • “Man of Steel”
  • “The Meg”
  • “Neighbors”
  • “Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems” Season 1
  • “Shazam!”
  • “She’s All That”
  • “She’s the Man”
  • “Suicide Squad”
  • “Taken”
  • “Taken 2”
  • “The Suicide Squad”
  • “Wonder Woman”
  • “Wonder Woman 1984”

Available Dec. 3

  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
  • “Welcome to Samdal-ri” – Netflix Series

Available Dec. 4

  • “Dew Drop Diaries” Season 2 – Netflix Family

Available Dec. 5

  • “Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal” – Netflix Comedy
  • “Top Chef” Seasons 6 and 15

Available Dec. 6

  • “Blood Coast” – Netflix Series
  • “Christmas as Usual” – Netflix Film

Available Dec. 7

  • “Analog Squad” – Netflix Series
  • “The Archies” – Netflix Film
  • “Hilda” Season 3 – Netflix Family
  • “I Hate Christmas” Season 2 – Netflix Series
  • “High Tides” – Netflix Series
  • “My Life With the Walter Boys” – Netflix Series
  • “NAGA” – Netflix Film
  • “World War II: From the Frontlines” – Netflix Documentary

Available Dec. 8

  • “Blood Vessel” – Netflix Film
  • “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 6 – Netflix Series
  • “Leave the World Behind” – Netflix Film
  • “Women on the Edge” – Netflix Film

Available Dec. 9

  • “Love and Monsters”

Available Dec. 12

  • “Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only” – Netflix Documentary
  • “Single’s Inferno” Season 3 – Netflix Series
  • “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team” – Netflix Documentary

Available Dec. 13

  • “1670” – Netflix Series
  • “Car Masters: Rust to Riches” Season 5 – Netflix Series
  • “Holiday in the Vineyards”
  • “The Influencer” – Netflix Series
  • “Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza” – Netflix Documentary

Available Dec. 14

  • “As the Crow Flies” Season 2 – Netflix Series
  • “The Crown” Season 6, Part 2 – Netflix Series
  • “Married at First Sight” Season 14
  • “Yu Yu Hakusho” – Netflix Series

Available Dec. 15

  • “Carol & The End of The World” – Netflix Series
  • “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” – Netflix Film
  • “Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist” – Netflix Documentary
  • “Familia” – Netflix Film
  • “The Hills” Seasons 3-4
  • “Yoh’ Christmas” – Netflix Series

Available Dec. 18

  • “Mush-Mush and the Mushables”

Available Dec. 19

  • “Project Runway” Season 17
  • “Trevor Noah: Where Was I” – Netflix Comedy

Available Dec. 20

  • “Cindy la Regia: The High School Years” – Netflix Series
  • “Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar” – Netflix Series
  • “Maestro” – Netflix Film
  • “Taming of the Shrewd 2” – Netflix Film

Available Dec. 21

  • “Flipping Out” Seasons 4-5
  • “Like Flowers in Sand” – Netflix Series
  • “Supa Team 4” Season 2 – Netflix Film

Available Dec. 22

  • “Gyeongseong Creature” Season 1, Part 1 – Netflix Series
  • “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” – Netflix Film

Available Dec. 24

  • “A Vampire in the Family” – Netflix Film
  • “The Manny” – Netflix Series

Available Dec. 25

  • “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon” – Netflix Comedy
  • “Star Trek: Prodigy” Season 1

Available Dec. 26

  • “Thank You, I’m Sorry” – Netflix Film

Available Dec. 27

  • “Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare” – Netflix Documentary

Available Dec. 28

  • “Pokémon Concierge” – Netflix Family

Available Dec. 29

  • “Berlin” – Netflix Series

Available Dec. 31

  • “Blippi Wonders” Season 3
  • “The Millionaire Matchmaker” Seasons 3-4

Who’s ready for pajamas and snacks? There’s plenty of entertainment to be watched on Netflix this December.

