What’s next in the Matthew Perry investigation?

(NewsNation) — After “Friends” star Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles, authorities are investigating his death, although the Los Angeles Police Department has said no foul play is suspected.

It’s standard LAPD procedure for police with the robbery and homicide division to investigate high-profile deaths like Perry’s.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has already conducted an autopsy on Perry, but the results are still pending as are the results of toxicology tests to see if any drugs were in Perry’s system.

The actor had a known history of drug and alcohol use, becoming an advocate for those in recovery after he became sober. Police said no illicit drugs were found at the home, but a toxicology screen will determine if Perry had any drugs in his system and, if present, whether the amount indicated illicit use or simply the presence of prescription medication used for its intended purpose.

The autopsy will have looked for signs to indicate whether Perry drowned or could have suffered a medical incident like a heart attack or stroke.

Detectives will also be likely to examine the hot tub itself to make sure it was working properly and work to retrace Perry’s last steps on the day of his death.

It’s unclear how long it will take for an exact cause of death to be determined.