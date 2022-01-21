‘When We Were Young’ expands after security concerns raised

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 05: Red lights flicker around the ‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign as part of a “red takeover” coinciding with the 37th National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 5, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The U.S. Travel Association canceled IPW, its international trade show that was to be held in Las Vegas later this month, due to the spread of COVID-19. Chicago was scheduled to host IPW in 2021 but agreed to step aside to let Las Vegas hold the show next year, recognizing the city’s reliance on tourism, travel and gaming. Today, because of the coronavirus’s impact on travel, the association hosted its first-ever virtual road trip in support of NTTW’s “Spirit of Travel” campaign, which highlights the industry’s resilience and eventual economic recovery in the face of the pandemic. On Tuesday evening, The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority had hotel-casinos and attractions along the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas lit red, this year’s official color of NTTW, in a show of solidarity. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation Now) — For many millennials, it might be time to resurrect the skinny jeans, studded belts and black eyeliner that some former proud pop-punk and emo fans still have stashed in the closet.

The planned When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas is promising the ultimate nostalgia experience, combining just about every band from an era of music that has seen a resurgence in popularity over the last few years.

The already-sold-out event is slated to take place on Oct. 22 and 23 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The lineup consists of dozens of bands, including My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, Bright Eyes, Avril Lavigne, AFI, Paramore, Dashboard Confessional, Thursday, Alkaline Trio and Saosin, just to name a few.

Those interested can join a waitlist in the event tickets become available, with the cheapest general admission ticket costing $250 before fees.

When We Were Young was originally scheduled for one day until people on social media raised security concerns in light of the deadly Astroworld concert in Houston.

The festival said in a statement to NewsNation: