‘When We Were Young’ expands after security concerns raised

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation Now) — For many millennials, it might be time to resurrect the skinny jeans, studded belts and black eyeliner that some former proud pop-punk and emo fans still have stashed in the closet.
The planned When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas is promising the ultimate nostalgia experience, combining just about every band from an era of music that has seen a resurgence in popularity over the last few years.
The already-sold-out event is slated to take place on Oct. 22 and 23 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
The lineup consists of dozens of bands, including My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, Bright Eyes, Avril Lavigne, AFI, Paramore, Dashboard Confessional, Thursday, Alkaline Trio and Saosin, just to name a few.
Those interested can join a waitlist in the event tickets become available, with the cheapest general admission ticket costing $250 before fees.
When We Were Young was originally scheduled for one day until people on social media raised security concerns in light of the deadly Astroworld concert in Houston.
The festival said in a statement to NewsNation:
“The safety of fans, artists and staff is thoroughly planned for among event organizers and in coordination with local authorities.”
