(NewsNation Now) — Those wanting a ticket to the formerly sold-out When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas are in luck: Another show date has been added, with ticket sales opening up this Monday.

Organizers said the third show is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, with a lineup similar to the first two shows, NewsNation local affiliate KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported. All three shows will feature the same lineup, except Alex G will replace Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not be performing on Oct. 29.

My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, Bright Eyes, Avril Lavigne, AFI, Paramore, Dashboard Confessional, Thursday, Alkaline Trio and Saosin are all slated to play at When We Were Young.

Fans can sign up for early access to passes online at whenwewereyoungfestival.com. Tickets officially go on sale to the general public beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31. Prices start at $224.99 for general admission tickets.

When We Were Young created quite a buzz when it was first announced. While its shows will feature some of the biggest names in alternative music, there were also security concerns about the festival, especially since organizer Live Nation was also the promoter behind Astroworld music festival in Houston.

At Astroworld, 10 people died of compression asphyxia after a crowd surge during a Travis Scott concert, where people reported that they were squeezed together so tightly they could not breathe or move their arms. Those who died ranged in age from 9 to 27.

Some 300 people were injured and treated at the festival site and 25 were taken to hospitals. Multiple lawsuits over injuries and death at the concert were filed. Live Nation is among the companies being sued.

In response to safety concerns about When We Were Young, Live Nation issued a statement saying “the safety of fans, artists and staff is thoroughly planned for among event organizers and in coordination with local authorities.”

“We have seen a lot of excitement around this festival and we look forward to putting on an incredible event for all of the fans this October,” according to the statement.