(NewsNation) — Actor Whoopi Goldberg once again is facing backlash for comments she made about the Holocaust in an interview with the Sunday Times.

“Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision,” she said in the interview with Times journalist Janice Turner.

As NewsNation partner The Hill reports, the actresses’ remarks drew swift criticism on social media.

“Whoopi Goldberg – 1 million Jews were murdered in Auschwitz alone, so take a lesson from @AuschwitzMuseum,” Boundless Israel co-founder Aviva Klompas wrote on Twitter. “Hitler targeted Jews for annihilation arguing that we are a distinct and inferior race. Stop distorting history. It’s offensive to every Jew murdered in the Holocaust.”

This isn’t the first time the actress, currently promoting her latest film, “Till,” where she plays Mamie Till-Mobley’s mother, has been called out for what she’s said about the Holocaust. She was previously suspended by “The View” for saying the genocide was not racially motivated.

“It’s surprising she learned absolutely nothing from when it happened previously,” civil and human rights attorney Robert Patillo said on “Morning in America.” “Talk to some of the Holocaust survivors about what happened … they were rounded up based on their ethnic origins, on their race, on their religious traditions, and they were executed by the millions.”

Goldberg’s form of “denialism” when it comes to the Holocaust is similar to what’s seen when people talk about American slavery, Patillo said.

“As long as we have this revisionist version of history where we’re not willing to accept what did and did not happen, it’s impossible to make progress or go forward,” he added.

