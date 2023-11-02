WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo’s rats enjoy tea time

Tiny female Palyooras, also known as plains rats, were captured nesting in tea cups and mugs and nibbling on rodent-friendly food at the WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo.

(NewsNation) — Forget Remy from “Ratatouille,” the cutest rat in the world may actually be sipping tea at Australia’s WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo in Darling Harbour.

This video from WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo shows tiny female Palyooras, also known as plains rats, nesting in tea cups and mugs and nibbling on rodent-friendly food.

Later in the video, mammals keeper Tyler Whitehouse challenges viewers and zoo visitors to find cuter rats.

“Can you believe this is a rat? Now we’ve done our research, and we believe we have the cutest rats in the world. In fact, I challenge you to find a cuter rat,” Whitehouse can be heard saying in the video.

Storyful contributed to this report.