Witney Carson won’t return for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32

INGLEWOOD, CA – MARCH 12: Dancer Witney Carson attends Nickelodeon’s 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards at The Forum on March 12, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Fans of “Dancing with the Stars” may be disappointed to learn Witney Carson won’t be joining the upcoming season.

The professional dancer shared her decision on TikTok on Sunday night, saying she didn’t make the decision lightly.

“You guys know that family is the most important thing to me and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us,” she said, pointing to the need for stability.

Last season, Carson came in third alongside her dance partner Wayne Brady.

She isn’t the only contestant who announced she would be stepping back for family reasons. Last week, professional dancer Lindsay Arnold said she wouldn’t be joining the upcoming season, saying it was the “season to be a mom.”

But fans of Whitney’s performances may be heartened by the end of her TikTok.

“I definitely think this is just a break, I hope it’s not a goodbye,” she said.

The show’s 32nd season is expected to air in the fall.