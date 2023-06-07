Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Wildfire smoke: Who is at risk, and tips to protect yourself
Top Stories
Smoke from Canadian wildfires disrupts East Coast life
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Canadian wildfires bring smoky skies to US
Video Icon
Video
Rising hurricane severity could exacerbate inequalities
Florida towns still rebuilding as hurricane season looms
Video Icon
Video
Is your name on the 2023 hurricane list?
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Early Morning
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Wounds of war: Patricia Heaton stars in ‘Mending the Line’
'Mending the Line,' a new film, hits theaters nationwide June 9
The film focusses the wounds of war and PTSD
Patricia Heaton: The healing that takes place is really significant
Liz Jassin
Updated:
Jun 7, 2023 / 07:32 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Casey White calls Brian Entin, confesses to killing woman
Video Icon
Video
Military whistleblower claims US has UFO retrieval program
Video Icon
Video
Teachers facing fines, suspended licenses for quitting
Video Icon
Video
Lawmakers react to whistleblower UFO claims; Pentagon denies them
Video Icon
Video
See a paw print sticker on a mailbox? Don’t remove it
Video Icon
Video
Motorcycle-riding dog survives crash that killed owner
Video Icon
Video