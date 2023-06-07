Wounds of war: Patricia Heaton stars in ‘Mending the Line’

  • 'Mending the Line,' a new film, hits theaters nationwide June 9
  • The film focusses the wounds of war and PTSD
  • Patricia Heaton: The healing that takes place is really significant

Updated:

Entertainment

© 1998 - 2023 Nexstar Media Group Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Trending on NewsNation