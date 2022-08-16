WWE: McMahon paid $1.7M for probe into his behavior

(NewsNation) — The WWE released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, revealing some new details about the probe into former chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

According to the report, the investigation ran up a tab of $1.7 million between April and June, which McMahon is said to have paid himself. The WWE estimates as much as $10 million more could be spent on the probe throughout the remainder of the year.

The idea that the subject of an investigation would reimburse the agency conducting it is “not normal,” said trial attorney Jenny El-Kadi. She joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to discuss the financials behind the investigation.