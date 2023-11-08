Skip to content
WWE NXT debuts exclusively on The CW in 2024
For the first time in 15 years, WWE NXT will debut on the CW
52 live NXT weekly events will be aired throughout the season
WWE Hall of Famer: "You'll see excitement, unparalleled innovation"
Devan Markham
Updated:
Nov 8, 2023 / 08:46 AM CST
