Wynonna Judd ‘comes clean’ after concerns with CMA show

(WJW) — Country superstar Wynonna Judd took to Instagram to “come clean” after fans’ concerns on social media about her performance with Jelly Roll at the Country Music Awards.

During Wednesday night’s show, Judd held onto Jelly Roll throughout their performance of the song “Need a Favor.”

In a video posted to Instagram shortly after, she wrote the caption: “Don’t read the comments, they say…”

“I read the comments. And I’m just going to come clean with y’all, I was so freaking nervous,” she said in the video. “I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll and I wanted it to be so good for him…I got out there and I was so nervous, that I just held on for dear life and that’s the bottom line,” she said.

She was on her way to Texas for another show during the recording.

“All is well,” she said.

Carnie Wilson empathized with Judd with a reply to her post.

“Love you so much. There are days when nothing comes out of my throat- I lose control of my diaphragm, my tummy muscles and it’s a horrible feeling for me. Truth be told – you are ALWAYS perfect to me❤️”

Another user, debbiepageclark, said: “love you but girl something other than nerves going on tonite … I’ve never seen you nervous when you have performed live!!”

Judd’s mother, Naomi, 76, took her life in April 2022, the day before The Judds’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Naomi Judd struggled most of her life with depression, which she shared openly in her book “River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged With Hope.” Her family said she was also being treated for bipolar disorder and PTSD.