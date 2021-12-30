(NewsNation Now) — Although some fans of “Yellowstone” say actor Mo Brings Plenty has stolen the show, the tribally enrolled member of the Lakota Nation said life as a cast member can still feel unreal.

Brings Plenty appeared Thursday on Morning in America ahead of the “Yellowstone” season finale, slated to air Sunday.

“There are times I still have to pinch myself, you know because I grew up on an Indian reservation in South Dakota. And, and now here I am,” he said. “I’m standing here side-by-side with Kevin Costner. I’m like, is this for real?”

The show “Yellowstone” has turned into a Paramount network smash-hit in just four seasons led by Kevin Costner. The western TV series follows the exploits of the powerful, but often flawed ranching family the Duttons.

Brings Plenty says the show’s success is in part due to its cultural diversity.

“In society today, there’s a racial diversity, there’s a great movement for it but we need to also incorporate the cultural diversity, which is going to be the savior of humanity,” he said.

On and off the set, Brings Plenty makes an effort to weave his culture into all things.

“The representation of it in front of the camera, it’s not just an important part, it’s the representation off-camera as well in everyday life,” he said. “I try to incorporate it and put it into action. That’s the most important language in our culture’s movement. It’s the language of action. And so we really incorporate our language and action.”

Regarding rumors that he only was meant to appear in one season, Brings Plenty said he “just went with the flow.”

“I love the character and I love the fans that support the show as well,” he said.

