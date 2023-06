Do you have a dad or father figure in your life who has made a big impact on you and others in the community? We want to celebrate them. Tell us about what makes them special so that we can give them a shout-out on Morning in America!

By submitting the form below, you are giving NewsNation and Nexstar Media Group permission to reach out to you. A producer from “Morning in America” will receive your entry and will reach out with the information provided in the form.