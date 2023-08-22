Free Rising Tide Mentorship session with Dan Abrams

Dan Abrams is the CEO and Founder of Abrams Media, host of Dan Abrams Live on NewsNation and On Patrol: Live on Reelz, Chief Legal Affairs Correspondent for ABC News, host of SiriusXM radio’s The Dan Abrams Show: “Where Politics Meets The Law,” and host and executive producer of Court Cam and Taking the Stand on A&E Network. He is also the author of numerous New York Times bestselling books on overlooked trials in history.

Abrams Media currently includes Mediaite.com, The Law&Crime Network and LawandCrime.com, as well as a suite of fine liquor review sites led by WhiskeyRaiders.com.