Free Rising Tide Mentorship session with David Sloan

David Sloan is the Senior Executive Producer and Creative Lead of ABC News Studios and formerly the Senior Executive Producer of Primetime Programming at ABC News. Mr. Sloan has overseen the production and delivery of several network and streaming programs, including ABC News’s flagship news magazine, 20/20. Under Mr. Sloan’s leadership, 20/20 has remained one of the most respected news magazine programs on the air. He is also the senior executive producer of breaking news specials for ABC News, the Diane Sawyer specials, the series “Truth and Lies” and the newest a new non-fiction division called ABC News Studios. Mr. Sloan began his ABC News career as a researcher for Good Morning America in 1979. He quickly moved up the ranks, serving eventually as its senior producer and overseeing international projects for the morning show. He joined 20/20 in 1990 as a producer working on a wide variety of stories with all of the correspondents. As a senior producer of 20/20 and its executive producer (since 2000), he has won nine Emmy Awards, five Peabody Awards and a DuPont award from Columbia University. In 2006 he was named executive producer of ABC News’ second newsmagazine, Primetime, and he re-branded that program before its merger with 20/20. Immediately prior to joining ABC News, Mr. Sloan was a general assignment reporter at the Star-Ledger, during which time he also taught English and writing at his alma mater, Rutgers University. Mr. Sloan and his husband Steve reside in New York City.