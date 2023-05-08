Free Rising Tide Mentorship session with Greta Van Susteren

[12:58 PM] Anna DiGregorio

A 28-year cable news veteran, Greta Van Susteren is the host of The Record, a nationwide news show on Newsmax TV that airs Monday-Friday 6 pm EST across multiple platforms.

Prior to joining Newsmax, Greta was most recently the host of Gray TV’s nationally syndicated Sunday political affairs program Full Court Press and was the station group’s Chief National Political Analyst. During the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, Greta additionally co-hosted Full Court Press Now which was 36 daily evening specials focusing on the coronavirus.

While working for Gray TV, Greta simultaneously anchored Voice of America’s weekly television program Plugged In which covered foreign policy, and US domestic affairs, and broadcasted worldwide in 48 languages. She was the reporter and narrator for the station’s documentary “Displaced”, which followed the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh and won medals in 3 categories at the 2019 New York Film Festivals, among other awards. She also testified before Congress about the Rohingya crisis having traveled to the region 4 times.

In 2002, Greta joined Fox News where she anchored On The Record, which remained the highest-rated cable news program in its prime time slot for the entire 14 ½ years it aired.

Prior to Fox, Greta worked at CNN for 7 years where she started out as a legal analyst and then became co-host of CNN’s daily legal program Burden of Proof. She went on to host the channel’s prime-time news and analysis show The Point with Greta Van Susteren. Greta won several awards while at CNN, including American Bar Association’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Journalism and National Headline Award.

Greta’s work has taken her around the world, including North Korea (3 times), Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Sudan, Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Liberia, Venezuela, and more. She has interviewed a similarly diverse list of leaders worldwide and has covered many natural disasters on location.

Greta was on the Board of Directors at the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation and has been 4 times dubbed one of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women by Forbes magazine. She is the 2016 recipient of the IAC (Israeli American Council) “Honest and Fairness” award.

Before her journalism career, Greta practiced law for 10 years in both trial courts and appellate courts, including US Courts of Appeal and State Supreme Courts.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Greta received a bachelor’s degree with distinction in economics. She earned a Juris Doctor from Georgetown Law in 1979 and a Master of Law from the school in 1982. She was an adjunct professor at Georgetown from 1984-1999 and taught classes in Trial Practice, Advanced Civil Procedure, Evidence, and Media & The Law.

She lives in Washington, D.C. with her husband, John Coale, and 6 pets.