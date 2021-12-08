Aspiring basketball player catches attention of LeBron James

EDMONTON, Alberta (NewsNation Now) — Anthony Muobike’s love and dedication to the game of basketball caught the attention of his neighbors and his favorite basketball star, LeBron James.

The 14-year-old spent hours each day dribbling a basketball in his driveway because he didn’t own a hoop, so his neighbors rallied and purchased Muobike his own. They even helped assemble it for him.

Video of Muobike using his new hoop has now gone viral and caught the attention of “King James” himself.

“The attention I’ve received is amazing, especially from Lebron,” Muobike said. “When he posted it I was so happy and estatic.”

James reshared a photo of Muobike using his hoop on Instagram with the caption, “This is pure and beautiful. That community is amazing. Nobody can fulfill their dreams alone. Anthony, keep working kid! You have another fan in me.”

Muobike said he was “in shock” when his neighbors presented him with the basketball hoop.

“Just to hear the fact that a lot of people pitched in just made me really feel happy and warm inside,” Muobike said. “I want to say thank you so much to all of those people.”

Muobike says he hopes to play professionally one day.