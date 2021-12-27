How one father’s club makes a difference in Chicago schools

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Chicago resident Joseph Williams is a father of five, so he knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a good parent. Williams says his own experience of growing up without his dad inspired him to start reading books to students in his community.

“I thought it was so important because I grew up without my father really involved in my life, to really have not only been in my children’s lives but to encourage other fathers to be engaged in their children’s lives.”

In 2017, Williams founded “Mr. Dad’s Father Club.” The club encourages fathers and positive male mentors to be actively involved in children’s lives through mentoring and literacy.

“It’s important because our children need to see black and brown fathers, black men … represent that type of space,” Williams said.

The club meets about once a month to read books to children in school. Williams said one of the organization’s goals is to help fathers stay active in their community.

“When they sign up, it gives them the option to choose days and times and the ability where they can come in and read a book to a class. You would be so surprised the difference it makes a father just in the classroom, or just in the community reading books to children. Something very amazing, actually.”

Williams said that every child deserves the right to have a positive male role model to look up to. He is also writing a new book called “My Daddy Is,” which was inspired by his own daughter.

“She came in a room and she said, ‘My daddy is’ and I’m, like, what do you mean by that? She said, well, my daddy is me. Right? OK, we’ll figure this out here. So we work together.”

Williams said the book takes the reader through an adventure through all the different jobs and careers a father can do.

“It’s really trying to inspire children … you know, because at the end of the day, you can do whatever.”

For more information about Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club, visit their website.