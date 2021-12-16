Kentucky DJ helping tornado victims

MAYFIELD, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — In times of disaster and tragedy, there are those who find ways to use their talents to help their community. Ricky Murphy, a third-grade teacher who’s also a DJ, is a great example.

Murphy, also known as DJ Slick, appeared with Adrienne Bankert on “Morning in America” to talk about what he’s doing to help the Mayfield tornado victims.

Murphy said he was on the phone with his mother in Mayfield while the storms were going on, and that night he couldn’t sleep, not knowing how bad the damage was in his hometown. He lives in Louisville, Kentucky, about three hours away from Mayfield. At dawn the next morning he headed for Mayfield, and as he approached town he saw, “Ultimate devastation, like I’ve never seen before … my whole hometown, my memories, just gone.”

Especially painful was the sight of his childhood church, always his first stop when he comes back to town. This time, he went there before he even checked on his mother and found it almost completely destroyed. He said, “I grew up in that church. My father’s funeral was in that church. My son was dedicated in that church.”

Murphy said what Mayfield needs most right now are generators and heaters because there is still no power available in much of the town. Water and winter clothes are high on the needs list, too, along with canned goods with pop tops since most people don’t even have can openers.

The church community has repaired the community center behind the church at 611 W. Water St. in Mayfield, and Murphy said it’s a drop point for supplies as well as a place where those in need can come get help.